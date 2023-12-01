Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 170 ($2.15). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 178.38 ($2.25).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,094.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.60 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

