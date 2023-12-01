Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.11

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.11 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 5235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.21. The company has a market capitalization of £23.12 million, a P/E ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

