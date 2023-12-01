DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.