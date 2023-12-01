DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter.

KTF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

