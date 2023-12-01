eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of eBay worth $85,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 730,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in eBay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 58,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

