EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. Analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EchoStar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

