EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.89 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

