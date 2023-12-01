Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$5.82 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.7127004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

