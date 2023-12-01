EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

