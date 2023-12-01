Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Michael Scott Sells 67,582 Shares

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £79,746.76 ($100,728.51).

Eurocell Price Performance

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £133.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.36 and a beta of 0.78. Eurocell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.88 ($2.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.34.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECEL

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.