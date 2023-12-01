Evercore ISI Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Salesforce stock opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $252.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

