ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

AGNC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

