ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 116,619 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,619 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

