ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.42 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 7.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

