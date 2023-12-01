Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after buying an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

