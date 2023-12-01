Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.