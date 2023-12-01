FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FinVolution Group worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,290,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 703,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $424.16 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

