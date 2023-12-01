First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $25.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372 shares of company stock worth $8,046. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 29.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 415,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

