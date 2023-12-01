Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $23.36. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 1,417,210 shares.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.