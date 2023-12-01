Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,656,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 3,738,605 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $23.84.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.