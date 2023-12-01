Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

