Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.