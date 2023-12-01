Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$219.00 to C$214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.41.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$151.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$175.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$186.14. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.77 and a 12-month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

