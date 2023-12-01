Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 282,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 111,423.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 262,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

