Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UDR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after buying an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.63%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

