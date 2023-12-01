Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

