Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

