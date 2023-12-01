Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

