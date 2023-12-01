Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,934 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,843,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

