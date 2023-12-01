Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.01 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

SNA stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

