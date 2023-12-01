Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,362 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Logitech International worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 374,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $87.70 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.