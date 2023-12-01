Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 136,913 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duolingo by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $226.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,140.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,745 shares of company stock worth $68,718,146 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

