Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,948 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.93% of Cullinan Oncology worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 122.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 190,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.18. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

