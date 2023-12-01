Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.