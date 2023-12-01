Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:SWK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
