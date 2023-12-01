Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Kellanova worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:K opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

