Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

