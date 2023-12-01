Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of AI opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.19. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.94. The company has a current ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Stories

