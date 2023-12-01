FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

