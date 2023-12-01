FY2023 Earnings Estimate for LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LQR House in a report released on Monday, November 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LQR House’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for LQR House’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

LQR House Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of LQR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. LQR House has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $435.00.

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $60,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

