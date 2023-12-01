FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Increased by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,828. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.