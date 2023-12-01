FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Raised by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.36.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE CPX opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.