FY2023 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.59). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$828.10 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

IFP stock opened at C$20.76 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$16.78 and a 12 month high of C$28.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,736.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

