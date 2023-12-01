FY2023 EPS Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Increased by Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.81.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

