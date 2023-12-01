FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

