Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a research note issued on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of GNLX opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Genelux has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $629,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $629,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,492,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,717 shares of company stock worth $8,246,316. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 145.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

