Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,730 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 173,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Murphy Oil worth $114,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.