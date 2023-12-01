Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 177,120 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $108,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 564.71%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

