Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Exponent worth $110,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exponent by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

