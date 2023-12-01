Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Medical Properties Trust worth $109,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

